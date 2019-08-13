Man with ‘television on head’ leaves TVs outside Virginia homes, video goes viral

Several people living in Virginia were left confused after they found television sets lying around on their front lawns and porch. However, soon it was discovered that a person, dressed up in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head, was behind the unexpected deliveries. According to Fox, at least 60 people in Henrico woke up to the odd surprise at their doorstep. The police are now looking for suspects.

The mystery was solved when one of the masked suspects was filmed in a home security camera footage. “It was a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head. It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” Adrian Garner told the media company while reviewing the security. “My first reaction was, ‘Did we order this?’ Not in an Amazon box, it was just kind of strange,” he added.

Watch the video here:

After several such incidents were reported, the Henrico County police went around the area and picked up the television sets from residents. “We have a team of officers out here working together, collecting the TVs. We’re upwards of 60 TVs so far,” Lt Matt Pecka of Henrico Police Division told the news website.