Viral video: Malaysian newlyweds face criticism after they arrive in ambulance for wedding

A Malaysian couple faced criticism on social media after a video of them turning up at their wedding in ambulances went viral. The couple, neither of whom was ill or required emergency treatment, turned up at the wedding venue in ambulances, sirens blaring.

In the video, the groom is seen in a paramedic’s uniform and wheels in the bride on a stretcher, while she holds a bouquet. The bridegroom is seen being assisted by others in uniform, and it’s not clear if they are genuine medical attendants.

The video also shows relatives of the couple also turning up at the venue in an ambulance and they are greeted by guests as they arrive.

The video – which is over four-minutes-long – was widely shared on social media and was criticised by many who said that ambulances should not be used for entertainment.

The local government also instituted a special inquiry into how this bizarre stunt was carried out. The incident was found to have taken place in the Kuantan region and a senior official said it was not a government event.

A report by The Star quoted statement by the ministry which said that the emergency vehicles were private ambulances, and the groom had rented it for the wedding.

“The groom is an assistant medical officer who has completed his compulsory placement programme and wanted to make a memorable wedding by using those ambulances and dressed in his work uniform,” the statement said.

