Bizarre video of man licking a stranger’s doorbell goes viral, even the police is confused

The California police have released a rather bizarre video of a man licking a doorbell and it is bound to leave you confused. The security footage shows a man trespassing outside a house before he walks near the doorbell and starts licking it. Yes, you read that right. According to a Mirror report, the man, who has been identified as 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo, was also filmed relieving himself as well as moving an extension cord around the garden.

Advertising

A Salina Police Department spokesperson told ABC7, “We were pleasantly surprised the image was so clear, it didn’t take us long to identify the individual.”

Watch the video here:

While the owners of the house were not woken up by Arroyo, they later came across the footage on their security system and then alerted the police. “You kind of laugh about it afterwards because, technically, he didn’t harm anybody, he didn’t break anything,” house owner Sylvia Dungan told the news website. The police are trying to track down Arroyo, who could face misdemeanour charges of petty theft and prowling.