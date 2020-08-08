US man breaks into bank, steals hand sanitiser

The 39-year-old man was charged on three counts of buglury. (Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Pixabay) The 39-year-old man was charged on three counts of buglury. (Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, Pixabay)

Police responding to a distress call from a bank in Iowa were in for a surprise when they found that the thief had fled after stealing a bottle of hand sanitiser.

A 39-year-old man, identified as Mark Gray, in Iowa has been charged with theft. Demand for hand sanitisers surged in the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic.

The police department said they responded to a distress call from the Security National Bank early morning when staff found a shattered glass door. However, he just took the sanitiser bottle and fled the scene.

The man has been taken into custody by the Sioux City Police Department after a series of burglaries were reported in the town, according to KCAU.

According to a press release by the police department, they first went to probe a burglary complaint at a counseling center on Tuesday morning but found nothing missing. Later, they got another complaint from a local eatery of a broken glass door. It was during the investigation of this case that the cops discovered that Gray was connected to all three incidents.

Gray has been was charged for burglarising all three businesses and booked into the Woodbury County Jail on three counts of 3rd degree Burglary.

