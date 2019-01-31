This Valentine’s Day, a UK zoo is letting people name a cockroach after their ex

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day on February 14, a zoo in London is offering a perfect solution for those who are either single or have suffered heartbreaks. “For those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day,” read a statement on the official website of the Hemsley Conservation Centre (HCC), UK.

Suggesting a way to make themselves feel better this Valentine’s Day, a Facebook post by the zoo read, “The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honour of your, or your friend’s worthless ex-“someone” on this special holiday of love. We are highlighting these creatures through our ‘name a cockroach programme’ to raise money for our projects at the zoo.”

By paying 1.50 Pound, a person can purchase a cockroach name as well as receive a certificate that reads, “I’ve named a cockroach at the Hemsley Conservation Centre in the not so loving memory of my worthless ex.” Moreover, the certificate holder will also get half-price entry into the zoo.

The post, which has gone viral on social media, has recived hilarious reactions from people. While some wondered if they could purchase more than just one, others called the idea, “the most romantic thing ever seen.”