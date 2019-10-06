UK bride incorporates her late father’s ashes into bridal manicure to honour him

A UK bride, who wanted to honour her late father on her wedding day, glued his ashes to her acrylic nails to fulfill his wish of walking her down the aisle.

Charlotte Walton married her husband Nik this August, but her dad succumbed to cancer before the wedding. It was her cousin Kirsty, a YouTuber and a nail art artist, who came up with the idea of using the ashes on the nails. Walton immediately agreed to incorporate her late dad’s ashes into a “meaningful manicure”.

It was in 2018 when Walton’s father Nicks’s cancer spread to his spine and ribs and became incurable. Though the couple moved quickly to book their wedding, Mick passed away just four months before the date.

Both Walton and her cousin recorded the process of her nail art and showed their followers how they carefully selected elements from her dad’s ashes which they thought would fit well into her manicure. The duo used both the ash and tiny bone fragments in the nail art. The end result was a French ombré manicure with the ashes encased in the tips and finished with gems.

The 26-year-old also had his photo placed on the back of her wedding shoe, a pendant attached to her flower, and a teddy bear made from on his jumpers.