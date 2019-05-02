Toggle Menu
UAE woman reportedly seeks divorce after husband stops her from playing PUBG

The unidentified woman reportedly sought help from the Ajman police's social centre after a fight over the game with her husband turned violent.

The husband said he fears that his wife is getting addicted to the game and neglecting family duties.

Playing PUBG is serious business, and according to a report, a woman wants to divorce her husband because he stopped her from playing the popular game. The young woman, who is in her twenties and living in UAE’s Ajman, sought a divorce from her husband since he wouldn’t let her to play the online game PUBG.

The unidentified woman sought help from the Ajman police’s social centre after a fight over the game with her husband turned violent, an Emirati police captain told local media.

According to a Gulf News report, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani said that woman came to the centre seeking help and justified her reasons for seeking the divorce.

“The woman justified her demand for divorce by saying that she was being deprived of her right to choose her means of entertainment as she derived pleasure and comfort from the game,” said Al Hosani, who is the director of the Social Centre at Ajman Police.

According to the report, her husband claimed she would get addicted to game and neglect her family duties. However, the woman said that “it was well within limits”.

In her defence, the woman reportedly argued that she had not activated the chat option which would expose her to strangers, and that she was playing the game only with her friends and relatives.

The man maintained that his opposition was not a matter of “suppression of freedom”, but just a step to keep the family together. He told the police officer that he did not expect his wife to seek a divorce.

However, this is not the only complaint about the game in the region. Recently, Iraq banned the game for “inciting violence”. Many parents in the UAE and other countries in the region have appealed for a ban on the game since they believe it had adversely affected children.

