‘Missing’ drunk man joins search party to find himself, triggers meme fest

In a hilarious turn of events, a ‘missing’ man in Turkey accidentally joined a search mission to find himself. The bizarre incident has now gone viral, triggering jokes and memes online.

A 50-year-old man from Bursa province went out to have drinks with his friends and soon after had wandered into a forest in Inegöl in an inebriated state.

Presumed missing after his family and friends lost touch with him for several hours, they alerted the local authorities who launched a search operation to locate him, BBC reported. Interestingly, the intoxicated man joined the group of volunteers and began walking with them – unaware they had been looking for him.

According to NTV, when the search party started to call out his name, the man identified as Beyhan Mutlu replied: “I am here.” He was taken aside by the rescue workers to take his statement, where he reportedly told them: “Don’t punish me too harshly, officer. My father will kill me.”

Beyhan Mutlu (C) and rescuers looking for him in the Turkish region of Bursa.

Vaziyet reported that the authorities prepared a report about the search mission and later drove the missing person to his home.

Mutlu, whose surname coincidently translates to “happy” in Turkish, indeed provided many laughs to people worldwide. Talking to Daily Sabah, said: “Basically, I’m paying for my friends’ mistakes. What happened is all like a joke.”

Explaining how it all happened the construction worker said he had gone to Çayyaka for work where he had a few drinks with some friends. “I left them around 2 am at night. We were staying at a friends’ villa in an area close to the construction site. I went to one of the villas and slept,” he said.

“When one of my friends couldn’t find me, he reported me as missing to the gendarmerie (police). There really was no need for that,” Mutlu said.

He added that he had changed his phone, hence was unreachable when the cops called. It was around 5 am when he woke up and saw a gathering, he thought there was an accident on the road.

People on social media were left in splits and many shared relatable memes and GIFs reacting to it.

