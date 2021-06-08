To mark World Environment Day, group of Kerala youths plant marijuana

The unusual choice of tree to be planted on the special occasion has started a laughing riot online.

While there are several ways in which people around the world mark World Environment Day to pledge their support to conservation, planting a tree is the most common one. However, in Kerala, a group’s choice of plant has left people laughing out loud online. Reason? Well, they decided to plant marijuana!

The eccentric option of the plant not only created a buzz online but also got authorities involved. According to local news outlet Mathrubhumi, the bizarre incident took place in Kandamchira area in Kollam. A man living in the neighbourhood noticed the group planting the cannabis and taking photographs with it.

As the eye witness grew suspicious, he alerted excise officials. The officers arrived at the place and confirmed the plant was indeed an illegal drug.

The incident got wider attention not just in Kollam but across the country when the police and excise officials initiated a probe to find the young men behind the project, and a video of them seizing the plant went viral.

Kollam Excise Special Squad Circle Inspector I Noushad, who received a tip about the plant, along with excise special squad sub-inspector T Rajeev found the saplings from the roadside leading to the bypass from Kandachira crossroads, Madhyamam reported.

The report said the officials seized the saplings, which as claimed by the eyewitness, were planted by three persons “under the leadership of a young man addicted to drugs”.

The cannabis plant found in the field was about 60 cm long, Janayugom Online reported. Although the law enforcement agency hasn’t been able to nab the group yet, they said an investigation is underway. Authorities also said it wasn’t the first time they had come across offenders planting illegal substances.

In another recent raid conducted by the Mannarkkad Excise Circle, officials found 120 cannabis plants in the forest above Padavayal Kurukkathikal and destroyed them.