This Japanese man dated a cockroach for a year and ate it when it died!

There’s a saying you can’t choose whom you fall in love with. In the past, we have seen people falling for, and even marrying robots! And if that was not weird enough, now a love story of a Japanese man with a cockroach is going viral. Yes, a 25-year-old man named Yuta Shinohara claimed he dated Lisa, a cockroach from Africa for a year.

In a video, talking about his love for nature and insects, he delved into more details of the unique relationship and called the bug his “first love”. And even though he stressed the relationship was platonic, he admitted to having fantasised the insect. He openly admitted that when she was alive, “he imagined what it would be like to have sex with her, in a fantasy world where either she was supersized or he was miniaturised,” Japenese media outlet Sora News 24 reported.

In a recent video interview with Asian Boss, Yuta spoke about Lisa and their relationship.

Watch the video here: (He talks about Lisa from 11th minutes)

But it’s not their unique love-story that stunned people the most. When after the short span of dating Lisa died, Shinohara ate her. Yes, in the interview he said he “reverently ate her so that she now lives on in his body”.

The entomophagist explained that after the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) promoted eating insects for food security, he became comfortable “coming out” with his love for bugs.

Shinohara, who is popularising insect cuisine in the country, often hosts events where he serves dishes made with bugs and worms — from cocktails to noodles and even desserts.