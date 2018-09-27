This Chinese skyscraper is being trolled for looking like ‘male genitals’

It did not take long for people to disapprove the design of the and troll it. (Source: Olaf Falafel/Twitter) It did not take long for people to disapprove the design of the and troll it. (Source: Olaf Falafel/Twitter)

A building in China has come under intense social media scrutiny for its resemblance to male genitals. According to a Daily Mail report, the Guangxi New Media Centre located at Guangxi in south-eastern China took almost two years to build but it did not take long for people to disapprove of the building design.

According to the report, a social media user in China who was outraged by the design edited a video of the building to show fireworks spraying from its top. The video was shared on Douyin, a popular video sharing platform in China. It did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many trolling the design of the New Media Centre. Watch the edited video of the building here:

Even after a spokesperson from the Guangxi Broadcasting and Television Network Company confirmed that the video was fake, it did not stop people from sharing it. Here are some of the many reactions to the skyscraper in China.

“I do like it but don’t you think perhaps it’s a little … you know… a little bit too penisy?” Architect: “Don’t worry, there’ll be so many fireworks and lights on the launch night, nobody will ever notice” pic.twitter.com/rqh04z5L2a — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 25, 2018

Qn to architect: “How did you inspiration for this project?” Architect – “I just woke up one morning and there it was”. — Michael Safro (@safrossydney) September 26, 2018

Does the building collapse after the fireworks? #askingforafriend — Nancy Lehmann (@NancyLehmann99) September 25, 2018

Ah, but that one doesn’t hang to the left. pic.twitter.com/QD1o1Jc80V — Stefan (@Zin5ki) September 25, 2018

