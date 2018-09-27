This Chinese skyscraper is being trolled for looking like ‘male genitals’

Follow Us:
Thursday, September 27, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
The Guangxi New Media Centre in China is being trolled by people on social media for resembling the male genitals. Outraged by the design of the building, a social media user edited the video of the building, which later went viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 27, 2018 10:01:27 pm
China, Chinese skyscraper which 'looks like a penis trolled, skyscraper resembles male genitals, chinese troll male genitals buildings, male genitals, trolling, china trolling, indian express, indian express news It did not take long for people to disapprove the design of the and troll it. (Source: Olaf Falafel/Twitter)
A building in China has come under intense social media scrutiny for its resemblance to male genitals. According to a Daily Mail report, the Guangxi New Media Centre located at Guangxi in south-eastern China took almost two years to build but it did not take long for people to disapprove of the building design.

According to the report, a social media user in China who was outraged by the design edited a video of the building to show fireworks spraying from its top. The video was shared on Douyin, a popular video sharing platform in China. It did not take long for the clip to go viral, with many trolling the design of the New Media Centre. Watch the edited video of the building here:

Even after a spokesperson from the Guangxi Broadcasting and Television Network Company confirmed that the video was fake, it did not stop people from sharing it. Here are some of the many reactions to the skyscraper in China.

