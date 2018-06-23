Follow Us:
Saturday, June 23, 2018
  • Thief installs stolen CCTV camera at home, streams live footage back to actual owner

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2018 4:53:17 pm
foolish robbery, stupid robbery, china robbery, robbery fails, epic robbery fail, indian express viral news, bizarre news The man’s stupid mistake has left Netizens in splits.
In a bizarre case of robbery, a thief stole someone’s security camera only to install it at his own home and live-streamed his day-to-day life to the actual owner.

As it happened, a man in Shanghai’s Jiangsu area stole a security camera from an office. But instead of selling it, the thief installed it at his own place, live-streaming the everyday life of his entire family back to the actual owner! Yes, the man set up the CCTV at his home and transmitted footage of even people changing clothes.

The foolish mistake ultimately led the police to him. The man had no idea that the unchanged camera’s IP address would send footages to the actual owner. “Following the theft, the owner of the lost security camera was surprised to find that the thief had installed the CCTV camera inside of his own home without even changing the camera’s IP address,” the Shanghaiist reported.

The police was able to trace the thug easily with the help of surveillance footage. When he was detained, he claimed to steal the camera in order to “monitor his children’s activities”. He also added he had “absolutely no clue that it was actually transmitting footage to the original owner.”

The story quickly went viral on Chinese social media and Netizens could not stop trolling the thief. People were surprised by his stupidity and couldn’t believe he assisted the cops to find him. “He shouldn’t have become a thief with an IQ like that,” wrote one Netizen.

