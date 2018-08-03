After Vagina beer, we are left wondering what next

The wacky beer has been made in two versions: Bottled Lust and Bottled Passion, both containing 8 per cent alcohol by volume. (The Order of Yoni website) The wacky beer has been made in two versions: Bottled Lust and Bottled Passion, both containing 8 per cent alcohol by volume. (The Order of Yoni website)

It’s International Beer Day and beer lovers around the world just need another excuse to enjoy a sip of the frothy brew. But it seems some are drunk even before their first swig. How else do we explain vagina beer. Yes, you read it right. Beer made with vaginal bacteria of super-hot Czech models. The project started in 2016 has finally hit store shelves.

Dubbed as the world’s first vagina beer, The Order of Yoni, made from the ‘vaginal lactic acid of hot underwear models’, went on sale from July 28 in some of Polish cities. Yoni, a Sanskrit word which connotes to vagina or womb, was chosen by the eccentric maker as a brand name.

So what does the beer promise?

“Imagine woman of your dreams, your object of desire. Her charm, her sensuality, her passion… Try her taste, feel her smell, hear her voice… Imagine her massaging you passionately and whispering into your ear everything you want…” reads the website, because commodifying a woman’s body wasn’t just enough.

“A golden drink brewed with her lure and grace and flavoured with wild instincts. Imagine a beer which every sip offers a rendezvous with this hot woman of your dreams… she hugs you and kisses you gently, looking straight into your eyes…” they add. And encashing on manly desires, they ask, “How much would you give for such a beer?” The bottles are priced at 25 zloty or Rs 466 a bottle.

If you are already disturbed by the product and its description, then it’s safe to avoid the promotional video and the label attached to each bottle. Taking sexualising of the product to a whole new level, the label lures consumers with images of models in lingerie with a message, “You are drinking the essence of Paulina”.

However, the first ones to try the beer didn’t find anything extraordinary about it irrespective of their sexually induced market strategies to win over. Grzegorz Majewski, who is among those who first tasted the draught, said, “You can try it once out of curiosity, but I do not think that it will be a ‘frequent guest’ on the tables of beer lovers,” adding that it costs as much as a wine bottle.

The wacky beer has been made in two versions: Bottled Lust and Bottled Passion, both containing 8 per cent alcohol by volume.

And while most women slammed them for the concept calling it “sick and misogynistic”, others were concerned if it is safe for consumption. The brewery stressed that the models had undergone gynaecological examinations, and then the material was double-checked in the Poznan lab to make sure the lactic acid bacteria were isolated from the smear. The website also added that each bottle will be dated with the date the model was swabbed for that particular batch. We can just say this is wrong at many levels.

What do you think about this? Tell us in comments below.

