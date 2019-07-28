‘That’s nasty’: US woman wears stolen dentures to probation meeting, gets arrested

A woman in Indiana, identified as Joann Childers, was arrested after the police received a strange complaint from a lady, who claimed that she had stolen her teeth.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Jennings County Sheriff’s office, the victim filed a complaint against Childers, stating that the accused had not only stolen her dentures but was also reportedly “wearing them around”.

The suspicion was finally confirmed after Deputy Thomas Mellencamp was apprised by Jennings County Probation Officer that the accused was seen wearing the dentures to her probation meeting earlier in the day. The probation officer said Childers showed up to the meeting wearing teeth that were clearly not hers.

According to the post, the officers investigating the case filed charges after the dentures were spotted “in plain view” in the woman’s home. “Deputy Gholson was able to locate Childers and speak to her about the theft. While speaking with Childers, Deputy Gholson observed the dentures in plain view in Childers home. The dentures had the victims name written on them. Childers will be facing charges of Theft and the dentures have been recovered,” read the post. The post, which was shared along with hilarious hashtags #wheresmyteeth #youcantmakethisup #thatsnasty #whytho #getyourown, left many ROFL-ing!