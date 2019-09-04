Toggle Menu
US school library throws out Harry Potter books fearing they could summon evil spirits

"The curses and spells used in the books are actual curses and spells; which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits into the presence of the person reading the text," the reverend said in an email obtained by local media.

Harry Potter books have been removed from a Catholic school in the US.

While JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series is loved across the world and by people of all ages, a US school recently banned the boy wizard from its library after exorcists said they risked conjuring evil spirits.

According to an AFP report, the Catholic school in Tennessee removed the Harry Potter books from its library as the “popular children’s novels could be used to summon spirits”.

Reverend Dan Reehil contacted exorcists in Rome and the US, who recommended removing the fantasy novels from St Edward Catholic School’s library in Tennessee.

A poster of a film from the Harry Potter series

Rebecca Hammel, the superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, told the newspaper The Tennessean that Reehil had “canonical authority to make such decisions.”

According to Global News, in an email to parents, Hammel said the books were removed during a purge as the library was relocated to another part of the school.

Hammel said an expert in library sciences recommended culling several books from the catalogue “for age appropriateness” and “due to poor circulation.” She said Reehil added Harry Potter to the purge list “out of an abundance of caution,” while acting in his role as school pastor.

The news did not go down well among netizens online:

Ever since it’s launch in 1997, the books and the subsequent films based on it gained immense popularity, however, hasn’t been short of criticism either. And it’s not the first time the books faced challenges.

According to The American Library Association (ALA), “Harry Potter tops the list of most challenged books of 21st Century”. The ALA reported that there were numerous attempts to remove books from schools and public libraries on these books, as they defined ‘challenges’ as “formal, written complaints filed with a library or school requesting that materials be removed because of content or appropriateness.”

