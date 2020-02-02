‘Just Did a Bad Thing’: Teenage girl gets harmonica stuck in mouth, posts ordeal on TikTok

Luckily, the instrument was removed without any bone injury by a dentist later. Luckily, the instrument was removed without any bone injury by a dentist later.

In an attempt to entertain her cousin, a high school student from Ontario stuffed her mouth using a harmonica. But little did she realise the musical instrument would get stuck. O’Brien, like most of her teenage peers, decided to post her faux pas on TikTok.

She posted the video saying: “well… I shoved an entire harmonica in my mouth and it’s stuck now”. The video of her weird stunt got over 7 million views on the app and thousands of reactions

Watch the video here:

Although she didn’t document her attempts to get the instrument out, viewers could hear the instrument make sounds every time the girl tried to breathe.

“After 30 minutes it hurt, but then it was kinda numb,” O’Brien told Buzzfeed News. She added it wasn’t the harmonica being stuck which made her anxious, but the thought that her mother would now ‘kill her’.

However, her mother found out and took her to the hospital where she was referred to a dentist to remove the object. Thankfully, there was no injury to her bones or teeth. “Let’s not do this again, OK dear?'” the doctor told her after safely removing the harmonica.

