Tear-soaked tissue used by Lionel Messi during Barcelona farewell up for sale at $1 million

The departure of Lionel Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain (PSG) shocked the football world and left fans just like the star emotional. Now, the tissue used by a tearful Messi during his farewell press conference in Barcelona earlier this month is allegedly up for sale.

As demands for Messi collectables and memorabilia sky-rocketed, the used tissue reached Mercado Libre, a popular website where fans can get the “used handkerchief” for an exorbitant price a $1 million, Argentinian media outlet Misiones Online reported.

According to Complete Sports, following his emotional press conference an unidentified person obtained the tear-soaked tissue and posted an ad online saying that it would be sold if the right price came in.

Justifying the hefty price, according to the seller’s caption online, the discarded tissue “contains Messi’s genetic material” that one could use to “clone” another footballer like Messi, Ladbible Sports added. Although the Mercado Libre page where the item was listed on not currently available, screenshots of the ad has gone viral on social media. However, many raised doubts over the authenticity of the claim.

Por si ocupan… En internet se vende en un millón de dólares el pañuelo que uso Messi en su despedida. 💰 pic.twitter.com/c0gfTohsnl — ZEL (@Mariazelzel) August 18, 2021

It was an emotional day when the Argentinian footballer came to say goodbye and broke down, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo had given him the tissue as he was bid adieu Barcelona after spending two decades of his life there.

In fact not only the ‘original’ tissue paper was put up for sale, but also replicas of it are currently being sold online, according to Minutouno.com. An online venture Milonga Customs launched a replica of Lionel Messi’s tissues as a collectable item, neatly boxed in a plastic wrap, along with a photo of the star footballer getting emotional.

“If people got us the Messi handkerchief crying !! We are selling it in florencio varela”, Milonga Customs from Argentina wrote while sharing the product.

Not just his old jerseys from Barcelona and replicas of Copa America have garnered a lot of attention, there has been a huge demand for his the PSG jersey as well. The images of the queues outside the official premises of PSG , where fans were seen waiting several hours to wear tee with number 30 and Messi written on back.