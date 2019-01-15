Tattoo artist takes the ‘Bird Box Challenge’ and the result is not pleasing to the eye

A tattoo artist in Brazil took the ongoing ‘Bird Box Challenge’ to a different level by filming himself working on a client with the blindfold on. The challenge was triggered by the Netflix original movie called Bird Box, featuring actor Sandra Bullock, where the character has to wear a blindfold and take on a dangerous journey to prevent herself and her children from evil forces.

While Bullock’s character had a legitimate reason to blindfold herself, that clearly is not with the people taking up the bizarre challenge. The video of the tattoo artist, which was recorded in Blumenau, Santa Catarina, features the man wearing a blindfold while he makes the design on the client’s chest.

Watch the video here:

All throughout the 3-minute video, the client can be seen directing the tattoo artist, who was wearing the blindfold. And finally, the result was nowhere close to the original design.