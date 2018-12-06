Police conducts DNA test to catch thief who stole a $2 Yoghurt

Cops in Taiwan conducted a DNA test to identify the person behind a $2 yoghurt drink theft. The investigation took place after a woman, who was sharing a student house with five others, filed a complaint after she discovered that someone had stolen her yoghurt drink.

According to a BCC report, the unnamed woman in Taipei, as well as the other five women living together, were all students at the Chinese Cultural University. On finding her yoghurt drink missing, the woman fished out the empty package from the dustbin and asked the culprit to confess. However, when no one came forward, she took the container to the police and requested them to carry out an official investigation.

While the police accepted the request, due to the bottle container being wet, fingerprints could not be collected. After which the complainant asked the cops to conduct a DNA forensics investigation, according to a report. Soon the police collected six DNA samples, including that of the complainant. The results of the tests eventually led to the culprit, who has been charged with theft.

According to local report, the police stated that each DNA cost NT$3,000 ($98) and as six of them were carried out, a total of NT$18,000 were spent. As the money spent on the tests were covered by the police department, it was ultimately the taxpayers’ money which was used.

The incident has angered money, with many calling the investigation a waste of resources. A local, Mr Liu, told the Apple Daily newspaper, “It is a waste of society’s resources. If I was a police officer, I would have just bought her a bottle to reimburse her.”