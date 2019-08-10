‘One of us has polluted the air’: Fart disrupts proceedings at regional assembly in Kenya

In a bizarre incident, a fart disrupted proceedings at a regional assembly in Kenya leading to adjournment of the session by the Speaker. Yes, at a Kenyan regional assembly on Wednesday, the post-lunch session was interrupted when a pungent and bad smell spread in the house.

According to Nairobi Wire, a member of the County Assembly (MCA) Juma Awuor was on the floor discussing the lack of shades in markets when he was interrupted by the presiding speaker Edwin Kakach. “Kakach’s attention had reportedly been drawn to a group of male MCAs who were pointing fingers at each other over the suffocating fart,” the report said.

“Honourable Speaker, one of us has polluted the air and I know who it is,” MCA Julius Gaya told the speaker. But the member he accused of farting, he denied the accusation and replied: “I am not the one. I cannot do such a thing in front of my colleagues.”

Hoping to ‘clear the air’, the Speaker announced a ten-minute break in the proceeding at the Homa Town County Bay Assembly and urged members to step outside the chamber.

“We cannot continue sitting in an environment that smells bad,” BBC Africa quote the Speaker. Reportedly he also summoned staff to get room-freshers to get rid of the nasty smell. “Get whatever flavour you will find in any office, whether it’s vanilla or strawberry,” the report added.