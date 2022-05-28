NEWBrew: Singapore introduces beer made with sewage water and urine, netizens freak out

While people are usually thrilled about anything related to recycling and repurposing, netizens are not feeling quite the same hearing about a new beer from Singapore. The reason? Well, it’s made out of recycled water from sewage and urine.

Yes, taking the art of brewing beer to new heights, the NEWBrew is made of NEWater, which is Singapore’s brand of clean, high-quality recycled water. According to BBC News, it is made out of a liquid which is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore’s water supply.

Launched by Singapore’s national water agency PUB in association with local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, the unique beverage “highlights not only that Singapore’s recycled water more than adheres to international standards of safe drinking water, but that it is also clean enough to be used in beer brewing,” Strait Times reported.

According to Brewerkz, it is a “highly quaffable beer”, suitable for Singapore’s tropical climate, “with a smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste.” And 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale beer is made out of NEWater, using “the finest ingredients, such as premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly-sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway”.

While makers of the one-of-a-kind brew insist that the beer is a testament that “sustainability can be delicious,” people on social media are not quite sure. However, in a video shared by PUB, people who did try the beer without knowing what it was made out of, had nothing but a positive reaction after the initial surprise.



On Twitter, however, it sparked many memes and funny responses.

For years the national water board in Singapore has been recycling sewage to turn it into drinkable water, with a motto, ‘every drop counts’. Aimed at sustainability, the initiative is a means to fight against water scarcity during dry weather.