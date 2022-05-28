scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Must Read

NEWBrew: Singapore introduces beer made with sewage water and urine, netizens freak out

Launched by Singapore's national water agency PUB in association with local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, is a testament that "sustainability can be delicious."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 28, 2022 2:35:43 pm
The company said the beer has toasted honey-like aftertaste. (Source: brewerkz, pubsingapore/Instagram)

While people are usually thrilled about anything related to recycling and repurposing, netizens are not feeling quite the same hearing about a new beer from Singapore. The reason? Well, it’s made out of recycled water from sewage and urine.

Yes, taking the art of brewing beer to new heights, the NEWBrew is made of NEWater, which is Singapore’s brand of clean, high-quality recycled water. According to BBC News, it is made out of a liquid which is recycled from sewage, filtered, and pumped into Singapore’s water supply.

Also Read |In latest edition of bizarre food experiment, mango Maggi

Launched by Singapore’s national water agency PUB in association with local craft beer brewery Brewerkz, the unique beverage “highlights not only that Singapore’s recycled water more than adheres to international standards of safe drinking water, but that it is also clean enough to be used in beer brewing,” Strait Times reported.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Brewerkz, it is a “highly quaffable beer”, suitable for Singapore’s tropical climate, “with a smooth, toasted honey-like aftertaste.” And 95 per cent of the tropical blonde ale beer is made out of NEWater, using “the finest ingredients, such as premium German barley malts, aromatic Citra and Calypso hops, as well as kveik, a highly-sought-after strain of farm-house yeast from Norway”.

Best of Express Premium

‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...Premium
‘Monetisation’ axed, MeitY’s fresh draft to ‘encourage’ cos to share non-...
Supreme Court directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where i...Premium
Supreme Court directions on sex workers: history of the case, and where i...
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other wayPremium
Cruise drug raid case: One officer went rogue, agency looked other way
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...Premium
Hindus and Muslims must give up rigid positions on contested places of wo...
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brewerkz Singapore (@brewerkzsg)

While makers of the one-of-a-kind brew insist that the beer is a testament that “sustainability can be delicious,” people on social media are not quite sure. However, in a video shared by PUB, people who did try the beer without knowing what it was made out of, had nothing but a positive reaction after the initial surprise.

On Twitter, however, it sparked many memes and funny responses.

For years the national water board in Singapore has been recycling sewage to turn it into drinkable water, with a motto, ‘every drop counts’. Aimed at sustainability, the initiative is a means to fight against water scarcity during dry weather.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 28: Latest News

Advertisement