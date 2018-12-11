Photographer slammed for sexual photo shoot at Great Pyramid; prompts investigation

Egyptian authorities are investigating a video shared by Danish photographer that shows him along with a woman apparently scaling the Great Pyramid of Giza and then posing in a sexual position at the famous tourist spot, The Guardian reported. Andreas Hvid, who shared the video on various social media platforms, wrote in YouTube’s description box that he visited the location with his friend in late November 2018. The photographer also shared a nude picture of the two on his website.

“In late November 2018, a friend and I climbed the Great Pyramid of Giza (a.k.a. Pyramid of Khufu, Pyramid of Cheops). Fearing to be spotted by the many guards, I did not film the several hours of sneaking around at the Giza Plateau, which lead up to the climb.”

The video footage apparently shows the two scaling the pyramid at night before she takes off her top at the summit. All throughout the clip, the woman’s face remains pixelated preventing her from being identified. The viral footage has triggered outrage in Egypt as well as on social media the news website reported.

Though the Egyptian authorities initially claimed that the footage was fake, they have now referred the occurring to the country’s Attorney-General to investigate the authenticity of the viral clip, ABC reported.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani told Egyptian newspaper al-Ahram that they are investigating how the photographer and his friend were able to scale the Pyramid of Khufu. “The prosecution authorities will tell Egyptians how the two tourists were able to scale the Great Pyramid of Khufu, whether the video is real or fake, and negligent officials will be brought to justice,” Mr El-Anany told the newspaper.