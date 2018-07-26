Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Someone played a dirty trick by gluing a sex toy to an army building

A video shared by Ex-infantry officer Nick Waters shows a sex toy glued to an army headquarters building. As per his tweet, it is apparently going to take 40 days to remove it as it is not a 'priority job'.

Published: July 26, 2018
army hq sex toy prank, sex toy glued to building, sex toy, sex toy viral story, army hq sex toy story, bizarre sex toy story, Apparently, it’s going to take 40 days to remove the toy as it is not Army’s priority. (Source: N_Waters89/Twitter)
An army headquarters building at Wiltshire, England, turned into a joke when a sex toy was found glued to it. Someone played a prank by sticking the toy to the roof of the regimental headquarters of Kings Royal Hussar, a cavalry regiment of the British Army.

A video of the same was shared by Ex-infantry officer Nick Waters, who tweeted, “Somebody has glued a sex toy to the top of the KRH Regimental Headquarters. Apparently, it’s going to take 40 days to remove as it’s not a ‘priority job’ in the view of estate management.”

Watch the video here:

