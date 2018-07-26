Someone played a dirty trick by gluing a sex toy to an army building

Apparently, it’s going to take 40 days to remove the toy as it is not Army’s priority. (Source: N_Waters89/Twitter) Apparently, it’s going to take 40 days to remove the toy as it is not Army’s priority. (Source: N_Waters89/Twitter)

An army headquarters building at Wiltshire, England, turned into a joke when a sex toy was found glued to it. Someone played a prank by sticking the toy to the roof of the regimental headquarters of Kings Royal Hussar, a cavalry regiment of the British Army.

A video of the same was shared by Ex-infantry officer Nick Waters, who tweeted, “Somebody has glued a sex toy to the top of the KRH Regimental Headquarters. Apparently, it’s going to take 40 days to remove as it’s not a ‘priority job’ in the view of estate management.”

Watch the video here:

Somebody has glued a sex toy to the top of the KRH Regimental Headquarters. Apparently it’s going to take 40 days to remove as it’s “not a priority job” in the view of estate management. pic.twitter.com/JwtNhA8914 — Nick Waters (@N_Waters89) July 25, 2018

