Security guard records farting videos for six months, gets fired after it went viral

It seems social media has become a handy tool to gain instant fame. In fact, the whackier the content, the chances of going viral is more. Now, one security guard from Florida become an Instagram star for the most bizarre reason — farts! Believe it or not, but he recorded his farts and shared them online that garnered him over 79,000 followers on his Instagram account and 4,700 subscribers on his YouTube channel.

Doug, who is known on Instagram as Paul Flart and ‘The Fart Authority’, posted a plethora of his farting videos for over the past six months. Although the clip compilation at an unnamed hospital in Florida earned him fame, it cost him his job. After a video compilation of his most memorable farts earned over four lakh views on Reddit, it garnered the attention of the hospital authorities too and he was subsequently fired.

However, his loyal following has only increased since then. Talking about his success, he told VICE, “It transcends all languages. There’s no translation necessary, it’s just funny.”

“I’m always making people laugh, making people smile,” he said adding the hospital hired him as the “management liked his funny-guy personality so much they wanted him to be the first point of contact for visitors,” the report added.

Not just his fart video, him getting sacked too was recorded on camera. In a live stream on his Instagram page, Doug filmed the moment that his employer lets him go, the Metro UK reported. In the video, as his supervisor asks him to stop recording, he calmly declines. His supervisor points out that he violated the private security company’s policy about using phones on the job. Although Dough goes onto say he never showed any logos or anything though, his boss was not convinced.

He now has a Patreon page and hopes to earn a living out of his videos. “My goal is to be the first person to make a living off farting after getting fired from my job in a public manner,” reads the description.

