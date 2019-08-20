Kerala man in UAE gets sleepless nights after Sacred Games 2 episode flashes his number

Even as fans enjoy series Sacred Games 2, one man in the UAE who hasn’t watched the show is very annoyed by a blooper that has resulted in him getting innumerable calls. Turns out his phone number been was briefly shown in one of the episodes of the Netflix series.

Kunhabdulla CM, a 37-year-old man from Kerala, works for a local oil company and says he’s presently enduring sleepless nights. He said he keeps getting unwanted calls from around the world after his mobile number was flashed on the hit show.

Kunhabdulla’s mobile number was shown as fictional gangster Sulaiman Isa’s number in an episode of the new season of the show.

“What’s Sacred Games? A video game? I work from 8 am to 7pm. I don’t have time for such things. This is a problem that refuses to go away. I am really worried whether I am entangled in problems that aren’t my choice,” an irked Kunhabdulla told Gulf News.

“I got more than 30 calls today [Sunday] and it’s draining my battery. In the last one hour, I got five calls asking for someone called Isa. I even went to the telephone operator’s office to report this. I just want to somehow cancel this number. I don’t want to face any problems. Who is Isa? I don’t have anything to do with him,” he said.

However, what really bothers him is that the mistaken identity might get him in trouble. Fearing he might be now be mistaken for an infamous gangster, he said “he will be detained at the airport and questioned over a possible mistaken identity.”

His number went public in the award-winning show as an undercover Indian agent from Kenya hands a small chit to Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) bearing the number of gangster Isa played by Saurabh Sachdeva in the show. While the digits were not visible on paper in the screen, the gaffe happened as the subtitles give it away.

“This has created so much tension in my life. I am just an earnest worker trying to do my job here. I don’t know what to do,” he said.

Netflix has apologised in a statement issued to the UAE daily. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused. As soon as we were alerted to the situation, we resolved the issue and removed the phone number from the subtitles,” Netflix said.

Recently, a similar incident took place in Delhi after a man’s number was shown in the film Arjun Patiala as that of a character played by Sunny Leone. The Pitampura resident had said he was flooded with calls from the actor’s fans who kept asking to speak with her.