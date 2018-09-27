‘Mobile-loving’ Russian woman gets iPhone-shaped tombstone thanks to her father

Not just visitors at the cemetery, even netizens are baffled to see the bizarre tombstone. (Source: HTB/ Twitter) Not just visitors at the cemetery, even netizens are baffled to see the bizarre tombstone. (Source: HTB/ Twitter)

A grieving father commissioned a unique iPhone-shaped gravestone in Russia in memory of his ‘mobile-loving’ daughter. Those visiting the Yuzhnoye cemetery in Ufa have been left perplexed by the five-feet tombstone erected over the burial plot of Rita Shameeva.

The gravestone, made of black basalt, has the Apple symbol on one side, and a picture of Shameeva on the front. The bizarre memorial also features a QR code on its base. The 25-year-old woman passed away in 2016, but the tombstone was only put up recently, Metro reported.

😐 В Уфе на кладбище на могиле девушки поставили гранитный памятник в виде iPhone 6. Говорят, стоимость – 104 тысячи рублей. Мы даже шутить не будем pic.twitter.com/sLOGnRAi5N — НТВ (@ntvru) September 25, 2018

Not much is known about the woman, who is said to have died due to an “unknown cause”.

Did you see @TaylorLorenz posting about the woman in Russia who was given an iPhone shaped gravestone? Yeah well, I dug a little deeper and turns out there’s more to the story.. pic.twitter.com/kfc0RboGSt — Brekkie von Bitcoin [GIVING AWAY LÖLZ] (@CryptoBrekkie) September 26, 2018

According to a Yahoo Lifestyle report, a Siberian artist named Pavel Kalyuk and his company is behind the unique tombstone.

“Initially, Kalyuk created the laser engraved monument to ‘attract attention,’ but people quickly requested to commission a tombstone for their dearly departed,” the report added.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd