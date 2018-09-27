Follow Us:
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
'Mobile-loving' Russian woman gets iPhone-shaped tombstone thanks to her father

Made from black basalt the unusual gravestone, it showed the Apple symbol on the reverse and a picture of the woman on the front. The bizarre memorial also featured a QR code on the base.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 27, 2018 3:41:55 pm
unique tombstone, iphone gravestone, iphone tombstone russian, mobile addict iphone tombstone, bizarre news, weird news, indian express Not just visitors at the cemetery, even netizens are baffled to see the bizarre tombstone. (Source: HTB/ Twitter)
A grieving father commissioned a unique iPhone-shaped gravestone in Russia in memory of his ‘mobile-loving’ daughter.  Those visiting the Yuzhnoye cemetery in Ufa have been left perplexed by the five-feet tombstone erected over the burial plot of Rita Shameeva.

The gravestone, made of black basalt, has the Apple symbol on one side, and a picture of Shameeva on the front. The bizarre memorial also features a QR code on its base. The 25-year-old woman passed away in 2016, but the tombstone was only put up recently, Metro reported.

Not much is known about the woman, who is said to have died due to an “unknown cause”.

According to a Yahoo Lifestyle report, a Siberian artist named Pavel Kalyuk and his company is behind the unique tombstone.

“Initially, Kalyuk created the laser engraved monument to ‘attract attention,’ but people quickly requested to commission a tombstone for their dearly departed,” the report added.

