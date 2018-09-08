Follow Us:
Saturday, September 08, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
Prankster rearranges giant bicycle sign made for Tour of Britain race into male genital!

The bicycle was put in place to highlight the work of Plastic Free North Devon and to promote the district's efforts to be plastic free, Devon Live reported. But overnight someone rearranged the elements.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 8, 2018 1:13:40 pm
tour of britain, tour of britain prank, cycle turned into penis, denvor hill cycle turned into penis, , funny prank, indian express, viral news The cardboard cut out of the bike was laid down on Capstone Hill in Ilfracombe ready for competitors on the ‘Tour of Britain’ who were passing through the town.
Remember the time when a prankster turned the famous Hollywood sign into Hollyweed and people just couldn’t stop laughing? Well, it seems, netizens have found something equally evil and funny — this time in the United Kingdom! A non-threatening cycle sign was rearranged in a smutty prank to resemble nothing but male genital. Yes, you read it right and quite unsurprisingly the photos are going viral leaving everyone in splits!

The cardboard cut out of the bike was laid down on Capstone Hill in Ilfracombe ready for competitors on the ‘Tour of Britain’ who were passing through the town, the Metro reported. But when the locals woke up the next morning, some rude prankster had given the sign a makeover — the wheels were kept the same but rearranged other parts to look like a giant penis.

The bicycle was put in place to highlight the work of Plastic Free North Devon and to promote the district’s efforts to be plastic free, Devon Live reported.

The team behind the project too saw the lighter side of the vandalism. According to a BBC report, co-ordinator Seth Conway said: “Ilfracombe had a rude awakening this morning. Some people obviously thought it would be fun to rearrange the spokes and the wheels.” And in a way, it served them good. “It’s created quite a bit of a buzz and it’s shone a bit more attention on to what the bike was there for,” the report added.

