Philippines artist wows netizens with paintings on dead cockroaches

Artists around the world always seek to break norms and find unconventional mediums of expression. Self-taught artists Brenda Delgado is one of them as she uses dead cockroaches to paint on them!

Many would flinch at the sight of dead insects but not Delgado who wants fellow artists to “not be afraid to explore your talents and challenge yourselves to do the things you think are impossible”.

The 30-year-old resident of Caloocan City in Manila thought of this bizarre idea when she was sweeping dead cockroaches from her working space. She paused when she noticed how shiny and smooth cockroach wings were. At that moment, she wondered how the dead roaches can be used as a canvas and went ahead with the idea.

Delgado is not the first person who has painted on insects. Mexican artists Christian Ramos makes protest paintings on cockroaches.

Delgado uses oil paint to paint beautiful scenes including Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ on the dead insects. Her creations have gained much traction online as people became fascinated with her work.

In recent years, Vincent van Gogh’s starry night has seen many recreations in pop culture. Artists have painted the 1889 masterpiece on everything from tapestries, rice grains, to merchandise. In 2016, the painting was recreated on the water by using Ebru, which is the traditional painting art form of Turkey.