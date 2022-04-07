Is the truth really out there? Pentagon report talks of sexual encounters between aliens, humans

While there have been some pretty unbelievable claims about UFO activities in the ongoing debate about extraterrestrial life, one of the most bizarre claims is that of a woman claiming to get pregnant after one such encounter.

In a report, ‘Anomalous Acute And Subacute Field Effects on Human and Biological Tissues’, the US Department of Defence investigated the health impact on humans who have had paranormal experiences. And while some seemed plausible, others were quite outlandish, with one “unaccounted pregnancy”.

The report listed a spectrum of things that can happen if one came across an alien or UFO (unidentified flying object)—they ranged from burn injuries to abduction, five cases of “sexual encounters” and “death” each. Other experiences listed in the report were nightmares, voice loss, eye injuries and amnesia, breathing problems, and weight loss.

The bizarre findings came to light after The Sun obtained the document from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) related to the Advanced Aviation Threat Identification Program (AATIP) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). It included government-commissioned scientific reports and letters to the Pentagon regarding the UFO programme, reported the British tabloid.

Humans have been found to have been injured from “exposures to anomalous vehicles, especially airborne and when in close proximity”, the report read. It added it had 42 cases from medical files and 300 similar “unpublished” cases where humans had been injured after “anomalous” encounters.

For the uninitiated, the AATIP was a secretive Pentagon programme that ran between 2007 and 2012 to study UFOs. People only got a wind of the programme after it was outed in December 2017 by a former intelligence officer turned whistleblower Luis Elizondo.

As the documents related to the finding were revealed it got everyone curious online, not without jokes of course. “Maybe my large belly means I have an ‘unaccounted for pregnancy’ and not that I’m fat,” quipped one on Twitter.