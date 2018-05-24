Believe it or not, Ohio man calls cops after being STALKED by a pig!

A pig named Zoey was reunited with its owner after the police picked him up and “saved” the man who was being followed. (Source: Pixabay) A pig named Zoey was reunited with its owner after the police picked him up and “saved” the man who was being followed. (Source: Pixabay)

Having a stalker follow you is as dreadful as you can imagine it to be. Be it the real world or the virtual space, law enforcement officials around the world take a big offence against the creepy crime. However, when one man from Ohio called to ask for help to report he was repeatedly being followed, the cops thought he was in an inebriated state. Wondering why? Well, because he told them he was being followed by a pig! No, we’re not kidding.

North Ridgeville Police Department shared the news on Facebook and assumed that it was a drunk guy hallucinating after spending a night at a bar as it was 5:26am in the morning. “Night shift responded to the obviously drunk guy walking home from the bar at 5:26 in the morning. He was at least drunk enough to call the police on himself while hallucinating,” the post read.

However, they were proved wrong. The man was indeed being followed by a pig weighing around 50 pounds. Moreover, the venue was not near a pub, and the “very sober male was walking eastbound on Center Ridge near Maddock Rd from the actual Amtrak train station in Elyria, not the bar.”

“The pig was nudging the person and wanted to be petted,” Operations Officer Captain Marti Garrow told NPR.

The cops had to chase and “wrangle” the farm animal into their car, rescuing the man who had called for help. “He is currently secured in our pig pens…..er, dog kennels. Whatever,” their Facebook post read. They also joked that a “pig in the police car” was “trying too hard”.

The pig has been identified as Zoey and after a three-hour stay with the cops, it was finally reunited with its owner. The news left Tweeple in splits and they couldn’t decide what was funnier, a man complaining about being followed by a pig or the cops’ post on the incident.

