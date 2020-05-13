‘Nightmare’, say netizens after beetle gets stuck inside 6-year-old’s eye

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions with many calling the incident a “nightmare”. Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions with many calling the incident a “nightmare”.

While an infection in the eye is irritating enough, imagine a bug being stuck inside your eye for 9 hours. That is exactly what happened with a 6-year-old in the US after a bug hit her on the face. Her mother, Kris Monk, later shared the little girl’s ordeal along with the pictures of the dead beetle that was stuck inside her daughter’s eye.

“Around 5 pm April 28, 2020, a bug hit my 6-year-old daughter in the face there was a small impact mark near her tear duct, nothing else visible around or in her eye. We rinsed her eye and decided to keep checking it. She complained a few times that her eye was ‘tickley’,” she began her post, that later went viral.

However, later that night at around 1.30 am, Monk’s daughter complained of her burning sensation in her eye. She was rushed to hospital. “There was some redness and a small lump above her tear duct, checking under her eyelid revealed a black thing that was moving around. We took her straight to the hospital. When we arrived there her eye was starting to pus (pictures) at 3 am the bug came out with a rush of pus,” read the post.

According to Monk’s post, the bug, which her daughter named “Todd”, had gotten “lodged under her eyelid” and had “crawled back along with her eyeball” while trying to escape (the tickling). While it took around nine hours for the insect to die, it was finally washed out from the girl’s eye.

“The kid is fine, Todd left nothing behind, and she has a prescription for an antibiotic ointment to prevent infection and several follow-up appointments. The game of the night was ‘I spy with my buggy eye,'” Monk wrote while concluding her post.

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral and prompted several reactions with many calling the incident a “nightmare”.

