Newlyweds get drunk on their honeymoon, end up buying a hotel in Sri Lanka

Not a drunken mistake everyone can afford to make. (Source: Getty Images/representational Image)

A newlywed couple was so drunk during their honeymoon in Sri Lanka that they ended up buying the hotel they were staying in. According to a Mirror report, Gina Lyons, 33, and Mark Lee, 35, who married in June 2017, went on their honeymoon to Sri Lanka December last year.

The London-based couple halted at a rustic hotel on the beach. As the two got friendly with the hotel staff, they were informed by the bartender that the current lease of the place was almost over. After drinking twelves glasses of rum, the couple decided that it was probably a ‘great idea’ to take up the new lease of the hotel, which would cost them £30,000, stated the news website.

“The hotel looked grotty and very cheap, but it was by the beach and had the ‘wooden tree house’ feel that we like. When we were on the beach drinking rum, we were told that the lease was almost up for the hotel. After finding out that it was £10,000 a year, myself and Mark thought that it would be a brilliant idea to buy it – because we were so drunk,” Lyons told the news website.

Interestingly, the couple kept their word even after they sobered up. According to the same report, the couple continues to own the hotel and have renamed it ‘Lucky Beach Tangalle’. “Now, almost a year on from our drunken idea, we own the hotel and have started doing the hotel up and making it ours,” Lyons told the news company. Though the couple was sceptical about their decision at first but after months of hard work, the two finally opened their seven-bedroom bed and breakfast at the end of July and have received a good response from customers.

