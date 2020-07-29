Netizens amused after pub in Australia bans emus for ‘bad behaviour’

“ Now I’ve seen everything,” wrote James McGrath while sharing a picture of the notice.

While most restaurants and eating joints don’t allow animals inside their premises, a pub in Australia left netizens amused after it went a notch further and banned a pair of local emus for their “bad behaviour”.

The Yaraka Hotel, located in the south of Longreach, put out a sign banning emus from entering their premises. This was done to prevent the local birds from stealing food, but primarily to prevent them from defecating on the floor.

“Emus have been banned from this establishment for bad behaviour,” read the sign outside the pub. Pictures of the sign were shared by many including Australian Senator James McGrath.

“Now I’ve seen everything. 😂 The emus here in Yaraka are friendly, if not too friendly,” wrote James McGrath while sharing a picture of the notice which was hung on a rope.

Elaborating how the two birds started navigating their way into the pub, owner Chris and Gerry Gimblett told nine.com.au that it had become necessary to stop the birds from entering the premises. “The trouble with emus is, they can be somewhat stupid,” Chris told the news website. “And if we have a full dining room, which we often get here, they can scare quite easily.”

“They’ve been stealing things from the guests, especially their food. They’d stick their heads in and pinch toast out of the toaster,” Gerry Gimblett told Guardian Australia. “But the main reason we’ve banned them is their droppings. They’re enormous, very large and very smelly, and they created great stains,” she added.

McGrath’s post soon went viral on social media and prompted hilarious reactions from netizens.

