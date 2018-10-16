Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Naked man jumps into a shark tank at Toronto aquarium

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the naked man swimming in the shark tank. As per the news report, the tank named Dangerous Lagoon is a 2.9-million-litre tank with an underwater gallery to several marine animals along with 17 sharks. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 16, 2018 2:29:29 pm

man swims in shark tank, man swims naked shark tank, man swims naked viral video, man swims naked shark tank canada A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the naked man swimming in the shark tank. (Source: Getty Images)

A man in Canada created quite a chaos at Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto after he took off his clothes and jumped inside a marine tank consisting of sharks. According to a CBC report, the police is investigating the incident that took place during a late night show in the Aquarium.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the naked man swimming in the shark tank. As per the news report, the tank named Dangerous Lagoon is a 2.9-million-litre tank with an underwater gallery to several marine animals along with 17 sharks. The man, who swam naked, was identified as David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, B C, and is also wanted for a violent assault that happened earlier in the evening the Police told the news organisation.

Watch the video here:

The police told the news website that the victim of the assault, which took place outside the Medieval Times attraction at Exhibition Place, suffered serious injuries. And it is believed that after the assault Weaver headed towards the aquarium, which was around five kilometres away.

While the security personnel at the location asked the man to leave, he refused to leave, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Service told the news website. The incident has created quite a buzz on social media, with many amused by the episode. However, many also raised concerns about the aquarium’s security, which let a naked man escape. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media.

