Naked man jumps into a shark tank at Toronto aquarium

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the naked man swimming in the shark tank. (Source: Getty Images)

A man in Canada created quite a chaos at Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto after he took off his clothes and jumped inside a marine tank consisting of sharks. According to a CBC report, the police is investigating the incident that took place during a late night show in the Aquarium.

A video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the naked man swimming in the shark tank. As per the news report, the tank named Dangerous Lagoon is a 2.9-million-litre tank with an underwater gallery to several marine animals along with 17 sharks. The man, who swam naked, was identified as David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, B C, and is also wanted for a violent assault that happened earlier in the evening the Police told the news organisation.

Watch the video here:

The police told the news website that the victim of the assault, which took place outside the Medieval Times attraction at Exhibition Place, suffered serious injuries. And it is believed that after the assault Weaver headed towards the aquarium, which was around five kilometres away.

While the security personnel at the location asked the man to leave, he refused to leave, a spokesperson for Toronto Police Service told the news website. The incident has created quite a buzz on social media, with many amused by the episode. However, many also raised concerns about the aquarium’s security, which let a naked man escape. Here are some of the reactions trending on social media.

Man swimming naked in Toronto’s @RipleysAquaCA is a bit concerning. Also the fact that they have a cash bar on “jazz nights” and it’s thaaaat easy to get into the tank is probably a baaaaad idea. #justsaying #mightwanttorethinkthis — Jenni E (@jenn_ishot) October 15, 2018

Please do NOT feed the sharks. https://t.co/w5rgYGYH1t — Mark Towhey (@towhey) October 15, 2018

“Ripley’s has not returned multiple requests for comment.” Perhaps understandable because it has to be pretty tough to answer HOW DID YOU LOSE TRACK OF THE NAKED GUY THAT WAS IN YOUR SHARK TANK? https://t.co/9IzXuIDBPI — Chris Turner (@theturner) October 15, 2018

Of course when I don’t visit #yyz an almost #Jaws moment happens. “A naked man was seen swimming in the shark tank at a Toronto aquarium” https://t.co/y9mQ5IrPv8 — Tisha Raj (@tish_A_tish) October 16, 2018

Another good reason to #EmptyTheTanks🐳 … human hazard. Did not see this one coming! ⚡️ “A naked man was seen swimming in the shark🦈 tank at a Toronto aquarium”https://t.co/cxUXzamkUH — Nanci Guest MSc, RD, CSCS, PhD cand. (@NanciGuestRD) October 15, 2018

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd