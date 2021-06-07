Nail salon uses live fish in their ‘aquarium’ manicure, video sparks outrage online

Even though the nail salon claimed no fish were harmed, people were not convinced and they didn't escape criticism.

In order to stand out from the rest, people in the fashion industry may often come up with quirky options to gain attention. However, a Russian nail salon, in their bid to come up with something unique, “crossed the line” and ended up drawing flak online after they used live fish in their recent nail art!

Yes, in one of their latest manicure and nail art tutorial videos, Nail Sunny, created a mini aquarium in an acrylic nail, in which they inserted real fish to flaunt the tank crafted by them.

The clip started on a normal note, as it showed a nail being prepped and coated with aqua blue and silver glitter polish. However, things turned weird when a tiny fish was scooped out from a water tank, and poured into the acrylic tank.

Dubbing the unique nail art as “The aquarium”, they shared the video only adding “no fish were harmed”.

“Using animals as if they were nothing more than beauty accessories is sad and stupid,” PETA UK Director Elisa Allen said.

“There’s no excuse for ripping sensitive fish out of their natural habitats and confining them to tiny, artificial enclosures – let alone ones attached to people’s nails,” Allen was quoted by Metro. According to the report, Allen said that the establishment must be reported to local authorities for animal cruelty. Calling for a full investigation, she added that their social media handles must be suspended meanwhile.

Calling it animal abuse, many said they have reported the clip and asked the salon to delete it. Others wondered what was the point of doing this, slamming the establishment for using innocent animals for entertainment purposes.

As the backlash continued, the salon defended and said that the fish weren’t harmed and they were returned to the pet store. However, people were not convinced and said the fish were stressed out and were returned traumatised and it still accounted for abuse. Others wondered if the fish lived after it was used for the manicure with many chemicals.

This is not the first time the nail salon has embroiled in a controversy for their eccentric taste involving animals. In November 2020, they left people aghast at attaching real shrimp heads to nails as part of another tutorial video. The video — which was later taken down — showed a nail artist taking cooked prawns, removing its heads and cleaning them out with a toothpick before attaching it with adhesive.

They had also previously received backlash from animal activists after filling hollow acrylic nails with live ants in 2018. Back then too the establishment had said the experiment was harmless. They shared another video to show the ants were released after the initial video was taken, and claimed the ants were alive.

Over the years many fashionistas have come up with whacky nail arts, while some used green onions or hair extensions to get creative, in Mexico people were earlier seen gluing real baby scorpions onto their nails.