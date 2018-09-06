Man’s genital gets stung by stingray while swimming in China; video goes viral

The poor man was filmed in excruciating pain as he kept waiting at the beach for medical help. The poor man was filmed in excruciating pain as he kept waiting at the beach for medical help.

In a bizarre accident, a man in China was filmed winching in pain as a stingray stung him on his gentials while swimming. The tourist’s relaxing time at the beach in the Hainan resort city of Sanya was interrupted sadly as the marine animal’s barbed tail managed to get hooked onto his shorts. Footage of the man in agony was shared online and quickly went viral across Chinese social media sites.

In a video footage, the man was seen being surrounded by worried onlookers who called for help. The stingray which is known as ‘devil fish’ in the region is often found in shallow waters hiding under the sand. According to Chinese media, it stabbed the man as he went to take a dip in the waters on Saturday.

Watch the video here:

Firefighters and paramedics arrived soon to help the man but they weren’t prepared with specific tools to remove the bard, the Metro UK reported.

But as stingray stung can often prove fatal, the emergency workers worked quickly and snipped off the stingray’s spine with a pair of large utility scissors, Wenxuecity.com reported. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment. “At present, the young man’s physical condition is relatively stable and there are no other problems,” the report added.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd