Man swallows AirPod, retrieves it from faeces and overjoyed to find it still works

A young man in Taiwan said he accidentally swallowed one of his Apple AirPods recently. While it’s not clear how he managed to do that, he claims the earbud survived a journey through his digestive system, and even worked after he retrieved it from his faeces. That’s something the tech giant definitely didn’t promise the device would survive.

Ben Hsu said he fell asleep one night with the devices in his ears, but when he woke up the next morning he could find only one. After failing to find it on his bed, Ben activated his iPhone’s handy ‘Find My AirPods’ feature and claims he heard the sound coming out from his stomach, The Daily Star reported.

“The map showed that my AirPod was at home, and I could hear the ‘beep, beep’ sound, which seemed to follow me around the room,” he told the news outlet.

Ben said that while he wasn’t in pain or sick, he rushed to a nearby hospital where a doctor “used an X-ray to confirm that the device was indeed inside of his gut before supplying him with some laxatives,” The Shanghaist reported.

The laxatives did their job and the Airpod emerged the next morning when he used a toilet at a railway station. While most might have been relieved to pass the Airpod, the Taiwan resident went completely overboard.

First he went through his faeces without gloves to find the AirPod, and even filmed the entire inciden. Then he took a picture holding the device covered in faeces, and after a quick wash had it in his ear again.

“The battery was still at 41 per cent! It was incredible,” Daily Mail quoted the young Apple consumer as saying. He also said his experience with the product “magical”.