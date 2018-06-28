WATCH: Man steals bulb while exercising; fails to spot the CCTV camera

While attempting to steal the blubs, the man quickly switches back to his exercise routine on seeing vehicles pass by. (Source: India Studios /YouTube) While attempting to steal the blubs, the man quickly switches back to his exercise routine on seeing vehicles pass by. (Source: India Studios /YouTube)

In a strange case of robbery, a man stole a bulb in quite an innovative way. The 2.15-minute clip, shared by Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai TV on YouTube shows the unidentified man pretending to exercise while trying to steal the bulb hanging outside a shop. The video starts with the man stretching in front of a place where two light bulbs are hung. While attempting to steal the blubs, the man quickly switches back to his exercise routine on seeing vehicles pass by.

ALSO READ | Thief installs stolen CCTV camera at home, streams live footage back to actual owner

After going on for a while, the man finally manages to take off the bulb and put it in his pocket. However, to avoid suspicion he continues his exercise regime and finally walks off. The video is quite hilarious to watch.

Watch the video here:

While trying to avoid the onlookers, the man failed to spot the CCTV camera which recorded the whole incident.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd