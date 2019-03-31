CCTV footage captures man stealing python by putting it in his pants

In a bizarre incident caught on CCTV in Michigan, USA, a man stole a python from a pet store by smuggling the reptile in his pants. The man had even paid $6 to buy a rat at the I Love My Pets store before leaving the premises, the Daily Mail reported.

Emily Scheiwe, a staff at the store, told the news website that the unidentified man enquired about the snake before stealing him. She also shared details about the robbery on her Facebook page.

“The staff at I Love My Pets are in disbelief. Someone stole our beautiful ball python who had just been adopted and was going home the same day he was stolen (Wednesday, March 20th). Please, if you have any information at all or know this individual, please alert us or the Rockwood police department, thank you!”

The video and a picture of the thief was also shared by the Rockwood Police Department.

Scheiwe also shared a photograph of the stolen 4-and-a-half-foot python along with a caption, “Also in case anyone is curious, this is the missing boy.”

The post, which went viral with several shares, left many baffled. While some expressed shock over the bizarre incident, others hoped for the snake to return safely. “I hope Pasta gets back to the owners. Wish the snake would’ve bitten him.I hope Pasta gets back to the owners. Wish the snake would’ve bitten him,” read a comment on the vial post.

Rockwood Police Chief Randy Krause told the News Herald that the missing snake report was not made until Monday evening, which was five days after the incident, as the store employees thought the snake, nicknamed Pasta and Noodle, was loose somewhere in the store.