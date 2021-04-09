Man nearly marries wrong woman after Google Map leads him to wrong address

The video is now going viral, leaving netizens laughing out loud on social media platforms.

While the advancement technology has made our lives easy in most cases, complete dependency on it in most cases has often had unwanted outcomes. Like this one family of a groom in Indonesia, who turned up at the wrong venue on the day of his wedding! Reason? Well, it was blamed on a Google Maps goof-up.

The hosts welcomed the guests and were even offered refreshments from the journey. It was during the conversation between family members, luckily, that one of the bride’s family realised the mistake quickly and averted any embarrassing situation.

According to Tribun News, there were two ceremonies – a wedding and an engagement – in the same village which led to the confusion. The report added that the bride was initially unaware of the situation as she was busy getting ready with her make-up artist.

The video from the ceremony went viral, which showed the family leaving the premise in an awkward position with many gifts.

According to a report by Kompas, the man’s wedding party relied on Google Maps to find their way to his wedding location Losari Hamlet of Pakis District in central Java. However, instead of their intended address, his family turned up in Jengkol Hamlet, which is located not far from Losari Hamlet. The venue was of bride Maria Ulfa and her future husband Burhan Sidqi from Ringinum Village, Kendal Regency, Central Java.

According to Malay Mail, Ulfa said her fiancé and his group were late as they had stopped looking for a toilet, and in the meantime this group arrived.

“I was shocked when I saw the man’s group as I did not know any of them,” she said, adding that while her fiancé was from Kendal, the family that came to her home was from Pemalang. It was because of this difference in location that one of her uncle’s realised something was wrong.

Rojak Daily reported that the group apologised and found their actual wedding venue with the help of Ulfa’s family. As the story went viral, many wondered how the man himself didn’t realise he was in the wrong home. However, people are glad it worked out well in the end.