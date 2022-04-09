Man gets speeding ticket, amused to see photo of pet dog driving his car

Getting a speeding ticket is not a funny affair. However, a man in Germany was left amused when he got one and a dog was apparently held responsible for breaking the traffic rule.

Yes, believe it or not, when the man received a letter from the authorities to pay a fine, the picture it showed was not a human but a pooch behind the wheel. The letter received in the post stated a fine of €50 was imposed as his car had been captured by a traffic camera going faster than the speed limit.

However, rather than showing him in the picture, it had captured his small, white dog staring at the road ahead. The driver’s nephew Don Kylian shared the hilarious snap on Twitter, leaving all in splits online.

Talking to The Dodo, Kylian said, “My first reaction was ‘That can’t be real.’ I think my uncle was just as surprised.”

As most people were curious about whether the pooch had taken the car for a spin, he explained what had happened. Certainly, it is more than plausible because previously some four-legged drivers did get into trouble with police, and had to be rescued eventually.

However, giving some insight into his uncle’s case, Kylian said while it was true that the dog was caught on camera, it was only because the pet had decided to hop on his uncle’s lap at that moment. Adding that the pet normally wears a special car belt for safety, he said, “That day, my uncle forgot to put it on him.”

And as luck would have it, the dog came to cuddle him as he was driving. “The funny part is, he was in his lap for just three seconds,” the nephew said. He did pay the fine in the end.