Follow Us:
Sunday, January 26, 2020

Man dips baby mouse in sauce and eats it alive, viral video leaves netizens furious

Once viral, the post was flooded with netizens criticising the man and calling it "animal cruelty". "Oh my God! How can he eat a newborn mouse? Disgusting!" wrote a user, while another commented, "I can't believe any human beings dare to eat live rats!!!!!!"

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 26, 2020 1:08:49 pm
man eating live mouse viral video, china, china man eating live mouse twitter reactions, live mouse, man eating mice with chopsticks, The video, which was tweeted by user @sauwingso, features a man with a plate full of mice along with a bowl of sauce and a glass of wine.

A bizarre video of an Asian man eating a live baby mouse has prompted angry reactions online.

The video, which was tweeted by user @sauwingso, features a man sitting before a plate full of mice and a bowl of sauce. While casually conversing with the person making the video, the man nonchalantly picks up a mouse with chopsticks and devours it as the rodent tries to wiggle out of the man’s grip,

“I can’t believe these pictures. In this civilized society, we eat newborn mouse Scared me intolerable,” wrote the user while sharing the video, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

[ Warning: Viewer discretion advised.]

Watch the video here:

The “dish” which grossed out several social media users is a delicacy in Guangdong province of southeast China, according to a DailyMail report. While the absurd meal has been banned, it is still available in street restaurants, the news website stated.

Once viral, the post was flooded with netizens criticising the man and calling it “animal cruelty”. “Oh my God! How can he eat a newborn mouse? Disgusting!” wrote a user, while another commented, “I can’t believe any human beings dare to eat live rats!!!!!!”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement