Man dips baby mouse in sauce and eats it alive, viral video leaves netizens furious

A bizarre video of an Asian man eating a live baby mouse has prompted angry reactions online.

The video, which was tweeted by user @sauwingso, features a man sitting before a plate full of mice and a bowl of sauce. While casually conversing with the person making the video, the man nonchalantly picks up a mouse with chopsticks and devours it as the rodent tries to wiggle out of the man’s grip,

“I can’t believe these pictures. In this civilized society, we eat newborn mouse Scared me intolerable,” wrote the user while sharing the video, which has been viewed over 1.4 million times.

The “dish” which grossed out several social media users is a delicacy in Guangdong province of southeast China, according to a DailyMail report. While the absurd meal has been banned, it is still available in street restaurants, the news website stated.

Once viral, the post was flooded with netizens criticising the man and calling it “animal cruelty”. “Oh my God! How can he eat a newborn mouse? Disgusting!” wrote a user, while another commented, “I can’t believe any human beings dare to eat live rats!!!!!!”

You know what they say, “You’re what you eat” Or in this case, its real karma that those who eat bats, mice, civets are struck back by the viruses carried by the wildlives. Except the poor folks of the other innocent nations who perished as a collateral damage#WuhanCoronavirus — Eren Yeager (@ErenYea95446295) January 23, 2020

How utterly disgusting. And they wonder why disease is rife there. — badgerwatcher1 (@badgerwatcher1) January 23, 2020

Just vile. They will eat anything and that is ok. Torturing creatures is not ok. — Wendy Wilson (@opurra) January 23, 2020

I can’t believe any human beings dare to eat live rats!!!!!!🙀🙀🙀 pic.twitter.com/vn78SJ65WC — Ada Wong😷 (@Hope314342) January 23, 2020

I had the bad timing of seeing this after a full lunch — Darren L. (@SanJoaquinDelta) January 22, 2020

What they do are just freaking me out!Ewwww!!How could they do that!! pic.twitter.com/4ckvuRUAjQ — Hannah😷Just Hannah (@Hannaaah_T) January 22, 2020

