Man in China jumps off expressway to escape drunk driving test

A man in China jumped off an overpass to avoid a drunk driving test. According to Shanghaiist, the man was driving down an expressway in Xuzhou when he noticed that the police were stopping cars for a sobriety test.

To avoid getting in any sort of trouble, the man abandoned his vehicle and ran to the other side of the expressway. A video of the incident shows the man getting off his white car to go to the other side of the exit. He even tries to stop other vehicles to get away. However, when everything failed, the man decided to jump off the bridge to escape.

Though he escaped the police on the highway, he was caught by another policeman, who found him with a broken leg, the report stated. He told the officer that he had been drinking the previous night and was worried that alcohol would be detected in the test, which is why he tried to run away. However, the hospital he was taken to found no alcohol content.

