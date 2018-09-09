Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
Korean man trains 21 ducklings to go hiking with him

As the ducklings did not have any duck to rely on, the man decided to train them to follow a route between his house and the forest. Many people are amazed and amused by the bond shared by the man and the ducklings.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2018 6:08:51 pm
Korean man raises ducklings, man raises ducklings as children, Korean man raises 21 ducklings, ducks, duckling story, Korean man raises ducklings viral story, indian express, indian express news The incident has amazed and amused many. (Source: Getty Images)

While it is common to notice dogs following their owner around, it is a rare sight to see a flock of ducklings following a man. Hailing from South Korea, a middle-aged man is often accompanied by a flock of 21 ducklings, who he has raised like his own children.

According to a Good Times reportthe owner who lives in Seoul first began to take the ducklings with him when he was not sure whether or not would they be able to survive on their own. As the ducklings did not have any duck to rely on, the man decided to train them to follow a route between his house and the forest. The ducks follow the man and only respond to his call. As per the video shared by the news website, the man is a certified father of the ducklings.

Many amazed and amused by the bond shared between the man and the ducklings. According to the same report, the man was the one who kept the eggs warms until they hatched, which is why the ducklings are so attached to him.

