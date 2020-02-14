Netizens cringe as KFC teams up with Crocs to come up with fried chicken footwear

The limited-edition shoes, which is expected to hit the stores this spring will be priced at .99. The limited-edition shoes, which is expected to hit the stores this spring will be priced at .99.

Footwear company Crocs has tied up with the world-famous fried chicken brand, KFC, to create KFC X Crocs Buket Clog, a limited edition shoes with a fried chicken print and netizens cannot help but cringe.

Combining the world-famous look of the fried chicken and the KFC bucket with the comfort and style of Crocs, the uniquely designed shoes have KFC’s iconic red-striped bucket on the base.

According to a CNN report, they come with two attachable fried chicken charm- which looks and smell like fried chicken.

To promote the collaboration, Crocs has also designed a bucket version of the shoes, with the same design but with a 4.5-inch platform, reported Daily Mail.

The heals will feature the name ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken’ and the upper head of the fast-food chain’s founder, Colonel Sanders.

As per the CNN report, the shoes will be available in unisex sizes and will be priced at $59.99.

Take a look at how people have reacted to the uniquely designed shoes here:

Jesus must be coming back soon. — LeratoMolele™️ (@leratomolele) February 12, 2020

No Offense but….Hard Pass — Mohit Kundu 🕹️ (@Its_Moh8) February 12, 2020

What a time to be alive ☹️ — Faux🇿🇦Gnus (@precipicelance) February 12, 2020

They’re horrible — oscar valencia (@verdadescortas) February 12, 2020

Okay, that is really interesting. Not sure where they’re headed with the concept, but still very interesting. — paytonfrank (@paytonfrankco) February 12, 2020

April fools day type story this. — maritmeya 🇿🇦 (@MaritMeya) February 12, 2020

They’re Toe Lickin’ Good! — SamSkyMagpie (@sky_magpie) February 13, 2020

As if I needed more incentive to gobble up your shoes. pic.twitter.com/xQkBMUHSLh — null (@FrontalNode) February 12, 2020

Clearly a sign of the approaching apocolypse — Johnathan Dough, Sr (@Johnath00319908) February 12, 2020

Kentucky Fried Crocs…….. — Ru (@ruth_hardwick) February 13, 2020

