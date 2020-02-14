Netizens cringe as KFC teams up with Crocs to come up with fried chicken footwear

Footwear company Crocs has tied up with the world-famous fried chicken brand, KFC, to create KFC X Crocs Buket Clog, a limited edition shoes with a fried chicken print and netizens cannot help but cringe.
Combining the world-famous look of the fried chicken and the KFC bucket with the comfort and style of Crocs, the uniquely designed shoes have KFC’s iconic red-striped bucket on the base.
According to a CNN report, they come with two attachable fried chicken charm- which looks and smell like fried chicken.
To promote the collaboration, Crocs has also designed a bucket version of the shoes, with the same design but with a 4.5-inch platform, reported Daily Mail.
The heals will feature the name ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken’ and the upper head of the fast-food chain’s founder, Colonel Sanders.
As per the CNN report, the shoes will be available in unisex sizes and will be priced at $59.99.
Take a look at how people have reacted to the uniquely designed shoes here:
More plastic? pic.twitter.com/j7Wnkgmooe
— BizWhizz 📡👽👉👌🌏 (@cachehash) February 12, 2020
Jesus must be coming back soon.
— LeratoMolele™️ (@leratomolele) February 12, 2020
No Offense but….Hard Pass
— Mohit Kundu 🕹️ (@Its_Moh8) February 12, 2020
What a time to be alive ☹️
— Faux🇿🇦Gnus (@precipicelance) February 12, 2020
They’re horrible
— oscar valencia (@verdadescortas) February 12, 2020
Okay, that is really interesting. Not sure where they’re headed with the concept, but still very interesting.
— paytonfrank (@paytonfrankco) February 12, 2020
April fools day type story this.
— maritmeya 🇿🇦 (@MaritMeya) February 12, 2020
They’re Toe Lickin’ Good!
— SamSkyMagpie (@sky_magpie) February 13, 2020
As if I needed more incentive to gobble up your shoes. pic.twitter.com/xQkBMUHSLh
— null (@FrontalNode) February 12, 2020
Clearly a sign of the approaching apocolypse
— Johnathan Dough, Sr (@Johnath00319908) February 12, 2020
Kentucky Fried Crocs……..
— Ru (@ruth_hardwick) February 13, 2020
