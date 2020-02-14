Follow Us:
Friday, February 14, 2020
Netizens cringe as KFC teams up with Crocs to come up with fried chicken footwear

The limited-edition shoes come with an attachable fried chicken charm, which reportedly looks and smells like the iconic fried chicken.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 14, 2020 1:31:43 pm
KFC, Crocs, Fried chicken print shoes, friend chicken shoes, KFC shoes, KFC crocs collaboration, KFC fried chicken print crocs, Colonel Sanders, Trending, Indian Express news The limited-edition shoes, which is expected to hit the stores this spring will be priced at .99.

Footwear company Crocs has tied up with the world-famous fried chicken brand, KFC, to create KFC X Crocs Buket Clog, a limited edition shoes with a fried chicken print and netizens cannot help but cringe.

Combining the world-famous look of the fried chicken and the KFC bucket with the comfort and style of Crocs, the uniquely designed shoes have KFC’s iconic red-striped bucket on the base.

According to a CNN report, they come with two attachable fried chicken charm- which looks and smell like fried chicken.

To promote the collaboration, Crocs has also designed a bucket version of the shoes, with the same design but with a 4.5-inch platform, reported Daily Mail.

The heals will feature the name ‘Kentucky Fried Chicken’ and the upper head of the fast-food chain’s founder, Colonel Sanders.

As per the CNN report, the shoes will be available in unisex sizes and will be priced at $59.99.

Take a look at how people have reacted to the uniquely designed shoes here:

