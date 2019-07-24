Toggle Menu
Kerala man abandons pet for having ‘illicit’ relationship with dog next doorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/bizarre/kerala-family-abandons-pet-illicit-relationship-with-next-door-dog-5848081/

Kerala man abandons pet for having ‘illicit’ relationship with dog next door

The abandoned dog was rescued by a volunteer of a non-profit organisation People For Animals (PFA). The PFA volunteer, Shameen, was informed about the dog's location after which she brought her home.

kerala dog illicit relationship, kerala dog abandoned, Pomeranian dog abandoned illicit relationship kerala, trending, indian express, indian express news
The story soon went viral and triggered angry reactions from animal lovers.

In a bizarre incident, a pet dog in Kerala was abandoned by its owner for having an “illicit” relationship with a canine next door. According to an ANI report, the 3-year-old white pomeranian was found at the World Market in Chackai, Thiruvananthapuram, with a note attached to its collar.

ALSO READ | Senior citizen caught for duping caterers at stations by dropping ‘lizard’ in food

The abandoned dog was rescued by a volunteer of a non-profit organisation People For Animals (PFA). The PFA volunteer, Shameen, was informed about the dog’s location after which she brought her home. However, when Shameen was trying to put the canine in a kennel, she found a note the owner had carefully tied to the dog before abandoning her.

(Source: Sreedevi S Kartha/Facebook)

“The dog is a really nice breed. It is well-behaved. It does not require a large amount of food. It does not have any diseases. It is bathed once every five days. Only issue is that it barks a little. It hasn’t bitten anyone in three years. Used to give it mainly milk, biscuit and raw eggs. It is being abandoned because of ‘illicit relationship’ with a dog in the neighbourhood,” read the note in Malayalam.

The story soon went viral and triggered angry reactions from animal lovers.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Senior citizen caught for duping caterers at stations by dropping ‘lizard’ in food
2 Scrap metal thieves ‘steal’ 56-tonne, 23-metre rail bridge in Russia
3 Can you put a cockroach on your face? If yes, try the latest Internet challenge