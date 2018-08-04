If interested, the ad company doesn’t mind even male models. (Source: Wakino Ad Company) If interested, the ad company doesn’t mind even male models. (Source: Wakino Ad Company)

Marketing is all about getting noticed no matter how weird or unusual it is, right? Except for this one advertisement company in Japan that took it to a whole new level with their initiative to put up ads on women’s armpits! Yes, you read it right. Imagine travelling in a crowded train on a subway in the summer and as ladies lift their arms to hold the railing — you are exposed to ads. You may hate it or like it but certainly cannot ignore it.

ALSO READ | Author’s ‘scary’ Twitter thread about how her photos are used for ads across the world is a must read

Behind the master plan to reach a wider audience without having to sweat much is the Wakino Ad Company. “Waki” is Japanese for “armpit” and the company is owned by Liberta beauty products, which mostly deals with many armpit products.

ALSO READ | Matrimonial ad agency lists ‘beautiful girls’ under young achievers category, gets slammed for being sexist

And in case you are thinking why would anyone agree to paste stickers upon their arms for being a walking billboard — well, it has its perks. For the bizarre advertising venture, the company is offering to pay 10,000 yen per hour which is roughly Rs 6157. And the company has already managed to secure a few takers. “Wakino has snagged its first client in Japanese beauty treatment and dermatology chain Seishin Biyo Clinic. The clinic is using the armpit advertising space to market its painless underarm hair removal procedure,” local SoraNews24 reported.

Meanwhile, they have also called for aspiring models to raise their hands to promote various products and started a recruitment drive on its website. Not just women, they are excited to hire male models as well. The website has four samples of ads in various colour and sizes. And the oddness doesn’t end there. They will also be organising an armpit beauty contest!

However, this is not the first time a Japanese company has started such a venture about placing ads on human bodies. Earlier in 2013, another company launched a campaign where models were given ads to paste it on their thighs.

Share your thoughts about the initiative in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd