Former inmates sue Oklahoma jailers for ‘torture’ with Baby Shark song

There’s no doubt popular nursery song ‘Baby Shark‘ has evolved as a global phenomenon, with children across the world in love with it. However, adults, particularly parents, have often complained about the addictive tune. Now, some former jail inmates in the US have even gone ahead and sued authorities for using the song as torture tactics!

Created by Pinkfong, a South Korean entertainment company, the children’s song and dance video not only reigns as the most-viewed YouTube video ever, it even made it to Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, in a testament to its popularity. However, after a few listens most adults are not a fan of the repetitive lines.

As reported by The Washington Post, four former prisoners at the Oklahoma City jail said that they were subjected to various tactics during interrogation in 2019, which included verbal and physical assault as well as standing for hours at a time while being forced to listen to the song loved by toddlers around the globe.

The lawsuit was filed against the Oklahoma county sheriff, Tommie Johnson III, county commissioners, the jail trust and two former officers.

The lawsuit cited clinical psychologist John Mayer, who said in an article by the magazine Health that songs like ‘Baby Shark’ can “elicit a painful reaction in the brain” because they have “high-pitched tones” and “screechy” sounds that hurt one’s ears, Insider reported.

At least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours, The Oklahoman reported. The separate incidents occurred in November and December of 2019, according to the court records.

The incident came to light this week after misdemeanour charges were filed against former Oklahoma County jail employees Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles, both 21, and their supervisor, Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50, Associated Press reported.

“It was unfortunate that I could not find a felony statute to fit this fact scenario,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater said. “I would have preferred filing a felony on this behaviour.”

However, this seems to be not an isolated event. According to The Guardian , ‘Baby Shark’ and popular music, in general, has a long history of being used as a “device to torment”, said the Oklahoma lawsuit. In 2019, Florida officials played the children’s song on loop to prevent homeless people from sleeping or setting up camp in parks. At Guantánamo Bay, interrogators notably blasted heavy metal music at high volumes to torture detainees.