‘Couldn’t handle pressure’: Indonesian man marries rice cooker, divorces it days later

Marrying inanimate objects seems to be a growing trend now. The latest example is that of an Indonesian man who has created quite a stir on social media after he married his rice cooker.

Khoirul Anam from Magelang, Java, took to Facebook to announce his wedding by posting pictures of the bizarre nuptial ceremony. In the post, while Anam was spotted in traditional white wedding attire, his electrical “bride” was dressed in a white veil for the signing of the documents.

In a series of images shared by the man of his unique wedding, the couple was seen sitting together for the ceremony as they took the holy oath. He was even pictured sealing the union with a kiss!

Anam even listed qualities of his ‘wife’ in the caption of the picture: “fair, quiet, obedient, doesn’t talk much, knows how to cook”.

If this marriage was not crazy enough, the latest update on this couple surely is. Anam, who is known for pulling eccentric antics on social media, informed his followers that he has divorced his newlywed wife, the rice cooker, just after four days!

Saying it was a ‘heavy’ decision on his part, he admitted that there is no perfect partner for him. Breaking the news, he wrote: “My decision is round.. heavy indeed.. but this is the way I take.. no perfect partner..”

Even if this stunt was pulled all in the name of entertainment, it still managed to catch the attention of all online. Many were left divided wondering what might be the next object filling up the role of his spouse.

One user mocked, “If it was serious, he would’ve married a Tiger or Zojirushi rice cooker. But a Philips rice cooker? You don’t marry that. That’s just for quick sushi calls.” While another user joked saying, “not everyone can handle the pressure of married life.”