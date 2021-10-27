Indonesian boy goes viral for his unique name, ‘ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu’

It’s not unusual for parents to select a unique name for their children to make them stand out. And if you thought X Æ A-12 Musk had the most unusual ring to it, think again. An Indonesian boy is breaking the internet after his name was revealed to be ABCDEF GHIJK Zuzu!

Yes, you read it right. The 12-year-old student’s name is indeed the first 11 alphabets of the English language. The discovery was made when the student took part in a vaccination drive by the local police in Muara Enim district, South Sumatra recently, Nusantara TV reported. In case, you’re confused there is also a space between F and G.

As a video captured by one of a police officer showed, his unique name was first spotted on the vaccination slip and later on the name tag stitched on his uniform. Unsurprisingly, this video quickly went viral online. Health officials initially thought it was joke when they saw the name in the appointment list but were stumped to know it was indeed his real name, Hops.ID said.

Watch the video here:

Liputan6 explained that the junior high school student was named by his father who likes crossword puzzles. “I prepared the name for 6 years before he was born,” the boy’s father, Zulfahmi told Detik, adding his son was usually called Adef. “The idea came from when I wanted to be a writer. Until now, I still love to write,” he said.

The boy admitted that initially he was embarrassed by his name and even bullied at school. However, now he is proud of it. According to Tribun News, Zulfahmi also wanted to give a unique name for their second and third child and had prepared the name NOPQ RSTUV for the second child and XYZ for the third child. But the family later gave up on the idea and chose other names.

However, this is not the only unique Indonesian name that went viral this year. Earlier in April, a man went viral for naming his newborn son after his office department!

In 2019, another child from the south Asian country made waves online after he was named Google. In fact, it created so much buzz that the US tech company had sent gifts to the infant after his birth certificate went viral.